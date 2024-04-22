Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American, Polish laboratory technicians train together on Aberdeen Proving Ground

    American, Polish laboratory technicians train together on Aberdeen Proving Ground

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Maj. Steven Modugno 

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army and Polish Armed Forces laboratory technicians honed their skills together during a mobile laboratory workshop on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, April 8 – 19. American Soldiers from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory and U.S. Army civilians from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA) trained with laboratory technicians from the Polish Epidemiological Response Center and Polish Military Center for Preventive Medicine. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.

    This work, American, Polish laboratory technicians train together on Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Steven Modugno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity
    1st Area Medical Laboratory
    20th CBRNE Command
    Polish Epidemiological Response Center and Polish Military Center for Preventive Medicine

