A Trip to Combat Town – Exercise Island Warrior 2024

Royal Bermuda Regiment soldiers conduct Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain during their final field training exercise as part of Exercise Island Warrior 24, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 23, 2024. The integrated training exercises are scheduled annually to enhance the warfighting skills of the Royal Bermuda Regiment while strengthening partnership between the services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

