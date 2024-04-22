A Royal Bermuda Regiment soldier conduct runs through a simulated danger zone during their final field training exercise as part of Exercise Island Warrior 24, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 23, 2024. The integrated training exercises are scheduled annually to enhance the warfighting skills of the Royal Bermuda Regiment while strengthening partnership between the services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 10:26
|Photo ID:
|8362414
|VIRIN:
|240423-M-GV552-1172
|Resolution:
|4174x2784
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Trip to Combat Town – Exercise Island Warrior 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS
