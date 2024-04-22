Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Trip to Combat Town – Exercise Island Warrior 2024 [Image 10 of 13]

    A Trip to Combat Town – Exercise Island Warrior 2024

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines and Royal Bermuda Regiment soldiers conduct Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain during their final field training exercise as part of Exercise Island Warrior 24, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 23, 2024. The integrated training exercises are scheduled annually to enhance the warfighting skills of the Royal Bermuda Regiment while strengthening partnership between the services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    TAGS

    MOUT
    Bermuda
    MCIEAST
    USMC News
    Royal Bermuda Regiment
    Royal Bermuda Soldier

