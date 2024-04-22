CMF Commemorates ANZAC Day onboard NSA Bahrain

240425-A-BW296-1212 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 25, 2024) A static display with wreaths laid upon it after an Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) ceremony onboard Naval Station Activity Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain, April 25. Australian and New Zealand soldiers formed part of the allied expedition that set out to capture the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915, becoming known as ANZAC. (Official U.S. Army photo)

