CMF Commemorates ANZAC Day onboard NSA Bahrain

240425-A-BW296-1128 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 25, 2024) An Australian Army Corporal, assigned to Combined Maritime Forces, recites a prayer to begin the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) ceremony onboard Naval Station Activity Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain, April 25. Australian and New Zealand soldiers formed part of the allied expedition that set out to capture the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915, becoming known as ANZAC. (Official U.S. Army photo)

