    CMF Commemorates ANZAC Day onboard NSA Bahrain [Image 7 of 13]

    CMF Commemorates ANZAC Day onboard NSA Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Julio Hernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240425-A-BW296-1166 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 25, 2024) A Royal New Zealand Air Force Wing Commander, assigned to Combined Maritime Forces, salutes during the memorial ceremony of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) onboard Naval Station Activity Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain, April 25. Australian and New Zealand soldiers formed part of the allied expedition that set out to capture the Gallipoli peninsula in 1915, becoming known as ANZAC. (Official U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 07:14
    Photo ID: 8362024
    VIRIN: 240425-A-BW296-1166
    Resolution: 1948x1299
    Size: 563.4 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMF Commemorates ANZAC Day onboard NSA Bahrain [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Julio Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    NSA Bahrain
    Australia
    New Zealand
    CMF
    ANZAC

