496 ABS projects airpower from Morón

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alberto Mosqueda, 496th Air Base Squadron Services Flight contingency lodging noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs U.S. Air Force Reserves Airmen, assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, on the services and support provided at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 18, 2024. Airmen from the 927th ARW traveled to Morón for their annual drill training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES