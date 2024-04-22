Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    496 ABS projects airpower from Morón [Image 13 of 13]

    496 ABS projects airpower from Morón

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alberto Mosqueda, 496th Air Base Squadron Services Flight contingency lodging noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs U.S. Air Force Reserves Airmen, assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, on the services and support provided at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 18, 2024. Airmen from the 927th ARW traveled to Morón for their annual drill training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 06:32
    Photo ID: 8362013
    VIRIN: 240418-F-YM277-1096
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES
    Moron Air Base
    496th Air Base Squadron
    496 ABS

