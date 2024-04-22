Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    496 ABS projects airpower from Morón [Image 11 of 13]

    496 ABS projects airpower from Morón

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A member of the 927th Security Forces Squadron assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, listens to a briefing about Morón Air Base, Spain, April 18, 2024. The 927th SFS provides trained, dedicated and mission capable defenders to support U.S. military operations at any time or in any battlespace, to ensure mission accomplishment and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 06:32
    Photo ID: 8362011
    VIRIN: 240418-F-YM277-1099
    Resolution: 5705x4912
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES
    This work, 496 ABS projects airpower from Morón [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moron Air Base
    496th Air Base Squadron
    496 ABS

