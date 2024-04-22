496 ABS projects airpower from Morón

A member of the 927th Security Forces Squadron assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, listens to a briefing about Morón Air Base, Spain, April 18, 2024. The 927th SFS provides trained, dedicated and mission capable defenders to support U.S. military operations at any time or in any battlespace, to ensure mission accomplishment and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 06:32 Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES