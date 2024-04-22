U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eduardo Guzman, 496th Air Base Squadron fuels distribution operator, collects a sample of fuel for testing at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 18, 2024. Guzman is fluent in Spanish and fills one of the 496th ABS Logistics Flight’s only vectored positions, frequently providing translations and communicating with agencies across base and in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 06:32
|Photo ID:
|8362012
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-YM277-1026
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|10.38 MB
|Location:
|MORON AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
496 ABS projects airpower from Morón
