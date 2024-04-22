Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    496 ABS projects airpower from Morón [Image 12 of 13]

    496 ABS projects airpower from Morón

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eduardo Guzman, 496th Air Base Squadron fuels distribution operator, collects a sample of fuel for testing at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 18, 2024. Guzman is fluent in Spanish and fills one of the 496th ABS Logistics Flight’s only vectored positions, frequently providing translations and communicating with agencies across base and in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    496 ABS projects airpower from Mor&oacute;n

    TAGS

    Moron Air Base
    496th Air Base Squadron
    496 ABS

