    U.S. and Philippine Armies conduct Military Working Dog Bite Training [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. and Philippine Armies conduct Military Working Dog Bite Training

    PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Adams, a military working dog Handler assigned to 520th Military Working Dog Detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and his dog, MWD Ggideon, prepare to conduct bite training during Exercise Balikatan 24, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 04:06
    Photo ID: 8361887
    VIRIN: 240424-A-PM691-7283
    Resolution: 4794x3201
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Philippine Armies conduct Military Working Dog Bite Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Katelyn Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK24
    Balikatan24

