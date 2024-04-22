Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Philippine Armies conduct Military Working Dog Bite Training [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S. and Philippine Armies conduct Military Working Dog Bite Training

    PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Philippine Army Sgt. Freddie Tagudando, assigned to Protection Center, Training and Doctrine Command, conducts detection training with his military working dog during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 04:06
    Location: PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Philippine Armies conduct Military Working Dog Bite Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Katelyn Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK24
    Balikatan24

