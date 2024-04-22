U.S. and Philippine Armies conduct Military Working Dog Bite Training

Philippine Army Sgt. Freddie Tagudando, assigned to Protection Center, Training and Doctrine Command, speaks with U.S. Army Soldiers with 520th Military Working Dog Detachment, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, following the completion of their collaborative detection training during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

