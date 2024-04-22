Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW opens new MindGym [Image 3 of 4]

    39th ABW opens new MindGym

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Helms, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, sits inside of the MindGym at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 23, 2024. The MindGym creates a dedicated space for performance mindset training, which efficiently optimizes cognitive performance and stress resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

