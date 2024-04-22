U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Helms, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, sits inside of the MindGym at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 23, 2024. The MindGym creates a dedicated space for performance mindset training, which efficiently optimizes cognitive performance and stress resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8361688
|VIRIN:
|240423-F-AP057-1061
|Resolution:
|7638x5092
|Size:
|26.6 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th ABW opens new MindGym [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT