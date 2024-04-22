Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th ABW opens new MindGym [Image 1 of 4]

    39th ABW opens new MindGym

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, coins Staff Sgt. Hayley Prato, 39th Contracting Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of base commodities flight, during a presentation of the MindGym at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 23, 2024. Prato was recognized for her hand in making it possible for the equipment and Mindgym engineers to arrive on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 01:07
    Photo ID: 8361685
    VIRIN: 240423-F-AP057-1018
    Resolution: 4947x3298
    Size: 10.51 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW opens new MindGym [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th ABW opens new MindGym
    39th ABW opens new MindGym
    39th ABW opens new MindGym
    39th ABW opens new MindGym

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    turkey
    Air Force
    technology
    39abw
    mindgym

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT