U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, coins Staff Sgt. Hayley Prato, 39th Contracting Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of base commodities flight, during a presentation of the MindGym at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 23, 2024. Prato was recognized for her hand in making it possible for the equipment and Mindgym engineers to arrive on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 01:07 Photo ID: 8361685 VIRIN: 240423-F-AP057-1018 Resolution: 4947x3298 Size: 10.51 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW opens new MindGym [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.