39th ABW opens new MindGym

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander, coins Staff Sgt. Hayley Prato, 39th Contracting Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of base commodities flight, during a presentation of the MindGym at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 23, 2024. Prato was recognized for her hand in making it possible for the equipment and Mindgym engineers to arrive on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)
|04.23.2024
|04.25.2024 01:07
|8361685
|240423-F-AP057-1018
|4947x3298
|10.51 MB
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|2
|0
