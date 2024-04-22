U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Kriegbaum, 39th Wing Staff Agency Operational Support Team (OST) element chief, Capt. Sheven Connell, 39 WSA OST director of mental health, explain the MindGym’s capabilities to Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Helms, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 23, 2024. The MindGym creates a dedicated space for performance mindset training, which efficiently optimizes cognitive performance and stress resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 01:07 Photo ID: 8361687 VIRIN: 240423-F-AP057-1074 Resolution: 7061x4707 Size: 18.6 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW opens new MindGym [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.