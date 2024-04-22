U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Kriegbaum, 39th Wing Staff Agency Operational Support Team (OST) element chief, Capt. Sheven Connell, 39 WSA OST director of mental health, explain the MindGym’s capabilities to Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Helms, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 23, 2024. The MindGym creates a dedicated space for performance mindset training, which efficiently optimizes cognitive performance and stress resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8361687
|VIRIN:
|240423-F-AP057-1074
|Resolution:
|7061x4707
|Size:
|18.6 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th ABW opens new MindGym [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
