U.S. and Philippine Partners Conduct HALO Jump Training

Philippine Army Lt. Col. Dax Barinos, Special Forces Regiment Airborne, carries his parachute following a high altitude-high opening jump conducted alongside U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) to increase proficiency in airborne infiltration techniques during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 23, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

