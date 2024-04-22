Soldiers assigned to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Special Operations Command observe high altitude-high opening jump training alongside U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) to increase proficiency in airborne infiltration techniques during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 23, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 08:29 Photo ID: 8359419 VIRIN: 240423-A-UU257-4823 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.84 MB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Philippine Partners Conduct HALO Jump Training [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.