    U.S. and Philippine Partners Conduct HALO Jump Training [Image 1 of 10]

    U.S. and Philippine Partners Conduct HALO Jump Training

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Philippine Army Sgt. Aries Mar Junio, assigned to Special Forces Regiment Airborne, packs his parachute following a high altitude-high opening jump conducted alongside U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) to increase proficiency in airborne infiltration techniques during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 23, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 08:29
    Photo ID: 8359417
    VIRIN: 240423-A-UU257-6271
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Philippine Partners Conduct HALO Jump Training [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    25ID
    JointForce
    INDOPACOM
    LightFighters
    BK24

