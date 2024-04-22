Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RADM Ciappina visits C7F [Image 4 of 7]

    RADM Ciappina visits C7F

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240416-N-WM182-2015 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 16, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, left, and Italian Navy Rear Adm. Giancarlo Ciappina, commander, Italian Fleet Air Arm and Director of Naval Aviation at the Italian Navy General Staff, exchange gifts during bilateral staff talks aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 22:16
    Photo ID: 8358619
    VIRIN: 240416-N-WM182-2015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADM Ciappina visits C7F [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RADM Ciappina visits C7F
    RADM Ciappina visits C7F
    RADM Ciappina visits C7F
    RADM Ciappina visits C7F
    RADM Ciappina visits C7F
    RADM Ciappina visits C7F
    RADM Ciappina visits C7F

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    bilateral
    C7F
    Italian Navy
    Allies and Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT