Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RADM Ciappina visits C7F [Image 2 of 7]

    RADM Ciappina visits C7F

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240416-N-WM182-2006 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 16, 2024) Senior leaders from the Italian Navy and U.S. 7th Fleet pose for a photograph during bilateral staff talks on the quarterdeck of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 22:16
    Photo ID: 8358616
    VIRIN: 240416-N-WM182-2006
    Resolution: 6297x4137
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADM Ciappina visits C7F [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RADM Ciappina visits C7F
    RADM Ciappina visits C7F
    RADM Ciappina visits C7F
    RADM Ciappina visits C7F
    RADM Ciappina visits C7F
    RADM Ciappina visits C7F
    RADM Ciappina visits C7F

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    bilateral
    C7F
    Italian Navy
    Allies and Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT