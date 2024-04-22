240416-N-WM182-2006 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 16, 2024) Senior leaders from the Italian Navy and U.S. 7th Fleet pose for a photograph during bilateral staff talks on the quarterdeck of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 22:16 Photo ID: 8358616 VIRIN: 240416-N-WM182-2006 Resolution: 6297x4137 Size: 1.41 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RADM Ciappina visits C7F [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.