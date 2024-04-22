RADM Ciappina visits C7F

240416-N-WM182-2002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 16, 2024) Italian Navy Rear Adm. Giancarlo Ciappina, commander, Italian Fleet Air Arm and Director of Naval Aviation at the Italian Navy General Staff, left, and U.S. Navy Capt. Tuan Nguyen pose for a photograph during bilateral staff talks on the quarterdeck of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

