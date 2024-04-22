Soldiers arriving to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District are greeted upon their arrival to the executive suite by Lynn Chapman, right, and Debra Hildreth.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 15:30
|Photo ID:
|8357919
|VIRIN:
|240313-A-XY212-1037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Not Your Average Army Unit [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Adelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT