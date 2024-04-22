Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Not Your Average Army Unit [Image 2 of 2]

    Not Your Average Army Unit

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Patrick Adelmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Soldiers arriving to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District are greeted upon their arrival to the executive suite by Lynn Chapman, right, and Debra Hildreth.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 15:30
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US
