    Not Your Average Army Unit [Image 1 of 2]

    Not Your Average Army Unit

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Audrey Gossett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Members of the 273rd FEST-A met with Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations, in Stuttgart, Germany at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command headquarters. The FEST-A is an eight-person team of military and civilian engineering experts. The 273rd FEST-A is assigned to the Fort Worth District as a rapid response team for deployments to support combatant commands, a joint task force, or Army units where short-term engineering planning and capabilities are needed.

    Fort Worth District
    USACE
    Soldiers
    Dallas Floodway Extension
    Pat Adelmann
    forward engineer support team - advance

