4th Fleet Partner Nation Liaison Officers Visit USS Billings

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Apr. 10, 2024) – U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet partner nation liaison officers receive a briefing in the helicopter hangar of the USS Billings (LCS 15) onboard U.S. Naval Station, Mayport, Florida. The liaison officers toured the Freedom-Class Littoral Combat Ship as part of their larger tour to represent their navies in improving interoperability and strengthening partnerships with the U.S. Navy. USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT currently features liaison officers from Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru. USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released)

