240410-N-N3764-1003

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Apr. 10, 2024) – U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet partner nation liaison officers visit with command leadership on the flight deck of the USS Billings (LCS 15) onboard U.S. Naval Station Mayport, Florida. The liaison officers toured the Freedom-Class Littoral Combat Ship as part of their larger tour to represent their navies in improving interoperability and strengthening partnerships with the U.S. Navy. USNAVSOUTH/ FOURTHFLT currently features liaison officers from Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru. USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 12:31 Photo ID: 8357297 VIRIN: 240410-N-N3764-1003 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 827.53 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Fleet Partner Nation Liaison Officers Visit USS Billings [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.