    4th Fleet Partner Nation Liaison Officers Visit USS Billings [Image 1 of 4]

    4th Fleet Partner Nation Liaison Officers Visit USS Billings

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240410-N-N3764-1001
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Apr. 10, 2024) – U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet partner nation liaison officers visit USS Billings (LCS 15) onboard U.S. Naval Station Mayport, Florida. The liaison officers toured the Freedom-Class Littoral Combat Ship as part of their larger tour to represent their navies in improving interoperability and strengthening partnerships with the U.S. Navy. USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT currently features liaison officers from Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru. USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released)

    This work, 4th Fleet Partner Nation Liaison Officers Visit USS Billings [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Naval Station Mayport
    partnerships
    USS Billings (LCS 15)
    foreign liaison officer
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

