The only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean hosted a U.S. Department of State San Juan Passport office team on April 22, to facilitate services to the military community on the island.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 11:13 Photo ID: 8356934 VIRIN: 240422-A-cc868-1004 Resolution: 2999x3071 Size: 2.6 MB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passport Day at Fort Buchanan [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.