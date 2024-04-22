Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passport Day at Fort Buchanan [Image 3 of 3]

    PUERTO RICO

    04.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    The only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean hosted a U.S. Department of State San Juan Passport office team on April 22, to facilitate services to the military community on the island.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passport Day at Fort Buchanan [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Buchanan

