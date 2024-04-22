Passport Day at Fort Buchanan

The only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean hosted a U.S. Department of State San Juan Passport office team on April 22, to facilitate services to the military community on the island.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 11:13
|Photo ID:
|8356933
|VIRIN:
|240422-A-cc868-1002
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
