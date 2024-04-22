Passport Day at Fort Buchanan

Courtesy Photo | The only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean hosted a U.S. Department of State San...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean hosted a U.S. Department of State San Juan Passport office team on April 22, to facilitate services to the military community on the island. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—The only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean hosted a U.S. Department of State San Juan Passport office team on April 22, to facilitate services to the military community on the island.



"We are here to serve the members of this community better. We have always had a good partnership with the U.S. Army on the island. This effort is a way to sustain this relationship by facilitating the life of the military families," said Angel Rivera, Customer Service Manager at the San Juan Passport Agency.



While at Fort Buchanan, the agency processed approximately 98 requests from soldiers and families.



"Parents should remember that minors' passports are only valid for five years; adults' passports are valid for ten years. One of the most common mistakes is that families get their passports together, and when several years have passed, and it is time to travel, the parents verify their passports and do not verify the children's," added Rivera.



People who need a passport in Puerto Rico can apply at one of our 46 agencies around the island. If you go to our website, https://travel.state.gov/, you can check where to apply at the nearest location.



The U.S. Passport, a crucial document for international travel, is requested by foreign governments to allow entry into their countries. It also grants access to U.S. consular services and assistance while abroad. Most importantly, it ensures your smooth re-entry into the United States upon your return home. The passport is a critical document for military families due to their frequent travels worldwide, supporting the mission.



Fort Buchanan is the Army's home in the Caribbean and serves as a platform for readiness and quality of life for military members and their families. The installation serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty, Reserve and National Guard personnel, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve Center.