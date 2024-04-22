Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant [Image 3 of 3]

    Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant

    HOLSTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    Located at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Tennessee, the Weak Acetic Acid Recovery Plant was constructed in 1943 and is 10,769 square feet.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 08:05
    Location: HOLSTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, TN, US
    AMC
    Modernization
    JMC

