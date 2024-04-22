Located at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Tennessee, the Weak Acetic Acid Recovery Plant was constructed in 1943 and is 10,769 square feet.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 08:05
|Photo ID:
|8356458
|VIRIN:
|240423-A-A0796-3003
|Resolution:
|1279x690
|Size:
|251.23 KB
|Location:
|HOLSTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT