Fluid energy mill building updates involve the construction of two production trains and enhance the Holston Army Ammunition Plant’s capability to produce FEM RDX, and provides additional RDX FEM milling capacity.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2024 08:05
|Photo ID:
|8356456
|VIRIN:
|240423-A-A0796-1001
|Resolution:
|1650x724
|Size:
|140.6 KB
|Location:
|HOLSTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT