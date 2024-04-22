Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant [Image 1 of 3]

    Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant

    HOLSTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    Fluid energy mill building updates involve the construction of two production trains and enhance the Holston Army Ammunition Plant’s capability to produce FEM RDX, and provides additional RDX FEM milling capacity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 08:05
    Photo ID: 8356456
    VIRIN: 240423-A-A0796-1001
    Resolution: 1650x724
    Size: 140.6 KB
    Location: HOLSTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant
    Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant
    Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Modernization
    JMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT