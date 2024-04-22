Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 08:05 Photo ID: 8356457 VIRIN: 240423-A-A0796-2002 Resolution: 1279x650 Size: 194.99 KB Location: HOLSTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, TN, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Modernization efforts ongoing at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.