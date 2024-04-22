Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Operations [Image 11 of 16]

    Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2024) U.S. Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 22, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 06:24
    Photo ID: 8356294
    VIRIN: 240422-N-BR246-3144
    Resolution: 4930x3287
    Size: 943.88 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Operations [Image 16 of 16], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

