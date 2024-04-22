Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2024) U.S. Sailors move ordnance during flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 22, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.23.2024