Osan strengthens alliance with ROK partners through KFT 24

Republic of Korea and U.S. service members participate in airborne jump training during Korea Flight Training 24 at Osan Air Base, ROK, April 18, 2024. KFT is a routine, regularly scheduled annual training that is designed to improve interoperability throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, while strengthening the U.S.-ROK alliance and their commitments to maintain peace in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

