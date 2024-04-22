Osan strengthens alliance with ROK partners through KFT 24

Nearly 200 jumpers from U.S. Special Operations Command Korea and Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command participated in a large-scale parachute drop during Korea Flying Training 24 at Osan Air Base, ROK, April 18, 2024.



KFT 24 is a regularly scheduled training event designed to prepare joint and combined forces for combat through complex scenarios that strengthen interoperability within the ROK-U.S. alliance, ensuring that joint forces remain ready to “Fight Tonight.”



“This training demonstrates the devotion of the U.S. and the ROK to sustain interoperability,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Tang, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot. “It incorporated two U.S. C-17s, two U.S. C-130Js, two ROKAF MC-130Ks and two ROKAF CN-235 aircraft.”



While the jump was conducted at Osan Air Base, and it involved extensive coordination and support from multiple wings and services, the 51st Fighter Wing was instrumental in the success of the training.



“All airfield support, including the procedures for the personnel dropping into the landing zone required coordination from the 51st Fighter Wing,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Kate Evans, 51st Operations Support Squadron director of operations. “Our role was to make all of the necessary arrangements and utilize base personnel for support. From requesting the airspace to having medical personnel on standby, we ultimately succeeded with this training.”



Additionally, the 51st FW further supported the training and was able to rehearse contingency operations during it by garnering participation from across the installation to host additional U.S. and ROK service members for the event.



U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Alex, Special Operations Command Korea liaison, took part in the jump and recognized the benefits of training alongside his ROK counterparts.



“They are really good at what they do and we are really good at what we do,” said Alex. “Working together solidifies our ability to Fight Tonight.”

