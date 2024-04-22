Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan strengthens alliance with ROK partners through KFT 24 [Image 2 of 3]

    Osan strengthens alliance with ROK partners through KFT 24

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea and U.S. service members participate in airborne jump training during Korea Flight Training 24 at Osan Air Base, ROK, April 18, 2024. This training focused on improving interoperability and combat preparation in the Indo-Pacific region, while building local partnerships between U.S.-ROK forces at Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 02:45
    Photo ID: 8356172
    VIRIN: 240418-F-VU029-1365
    Resolution: 3264x1836
    Size: 395.46 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan strengthens alliance with ROK partners through KFT 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan strengthens alliance with ROK partners through KFT 24
    Osan strengthens alliance with ROK partners through KFT 24
    Osan strengthens alliance with ROK partners through KFT 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Osan strengthens alliance with ROK partners through KFT 24

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    7th AF
    Parachuting
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    KFT24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT