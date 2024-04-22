Republic of Korea and U.S. service members participate in airborne jump training during Korea Flight Training 24 at Osan Air Base, ROK, April 18, 2024. This training focused on improving interoperability and combat preparation in the Indo-Pacific region, while building local partnerships between U.S.-ROK forces at Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
Osan strengthens alliance with ROK partners through KFT 24
