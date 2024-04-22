240415-N-VJ326-1066
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod, Reno, Nevada, left, and Master Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Jamey Parks, from Arlington, Washington, both assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), shake hands during a reenlistment ceremony in San Diego, April 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8355333
|VIRIN:
|240415-N-VJ326-1066
|Resolution:
|4346x2897
|Size:
|899.58 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MC2 Sternod Reenlistment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT