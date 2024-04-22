240415-N-VJ326-1066



Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod, Reno, Nevada, left, and Master Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Jamey Parks, from Arlington, Washington, both assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), shake hands during a reenlistment ceremony in San Diego, April 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:46 Photo ID: 8355333 VIRIN: 240415-N-VJ326-1066 Resolution: 4346x2897 Size: 899.58 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MC2 Sternod Reenlistment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.