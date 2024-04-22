240415-N-VJ326-1044



Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod, from Reno, Nevada, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, swears the oath of enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony in San Diego, April 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:46 Photo ID: 8355332 VIRIN: 240415-N-VJ326-1059 Resolution: 5233x3489 Size: 1.4 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MC2 Sternod Reenlistment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.