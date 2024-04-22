Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC2 Sternod Reenlistment [Image 2 of 4]

    MC2 Sternod Reenlistment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240415-N-VJ326-1044

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod, from Reno, Nevada, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, swears the oath of enlistment during her reenlistment ceremony in San Diego, April 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:46
    Photo ID: 8355332
    VIRIN: 240415-N-VJ326-1059
    Resolution: 5233x3489
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC2 Sternod Reenlistment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

