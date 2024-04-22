Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC2 Sternod Reenlistment [Image 1 of 4]

    MC2 Sternod Reenlistment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240415-N-VJ326-1044

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod, from Reno, Nevada, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) poses for a photo following her reenlistment in San Diego, April 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    VIRIN: 240415-N-VJ326-1044
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC2 Sternod Reenlistment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

