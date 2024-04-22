240415-N-VJ326-1044
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod, from Reno, Nevada, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) poses for a photo following her reenlistment in San Diego, April 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8355331
|VIRIN:
|240415-N-VJ326-1044
|Resolution:
|2432x3405
|Size:
|839.14 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MC2 Sternod Reenlistment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT