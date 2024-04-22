Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant officer candidates graduate in PA for first time [Image 34 of 52]

    Warrant officer candidates graduate in PA for first time

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Warrant Officer Candidate School class 24-001, conducted by the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, graduated 18 U.S. Soldiers April 20, 2024 at the conclusion of the 25 training day program. This graduation was historic for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as this was the first WOCS graduation to occur within the state in the history of the program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 15:11
    Photo ID: 8354938
    VIRIN: 240420-Z-AM608-1035
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.96 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant officer candidates graduate in PA for first time [Image 52 of 52], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Warrant Officer Candidate School
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    WOCS
    Graduation Ceremony
    166th Regiment

