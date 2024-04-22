Warrant officer candidates graduate in PA for first time

Warrant Officer Candidate School class 24-001, conducted by the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, graduated 18 U.S. Soldiers April 20, 2024 at the conclusion of the 25 training day program. This graduation was historic for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as this was the first WOCS graduation to occur within the state in the history of the program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US