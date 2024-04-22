PA Guard inaugural WOCS graduation

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - Eighteen U.S. Soldiers recently graduated from Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) here, 15 being pinned the rank of Warrant Officer 1 and three receiving certificates of eligibility until they locate warrant officer positions to appoint into. They join the warrant officer cohort which makes up less than three percent of the Army’s total personnel.



Until this year, Pennsylvania has only ever instructed phase one of the 25 training day WOCS program. Candidates would complete the first two-week phase here at the 166th Regiment – Regional Training Institute, then travel to Camp Atterbury, Ind. to attend the second phase of the course and to graduate.



That custom changed when the first WOCS graduation occurred here within the state April 20, 2024.



“Today is a historic day for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Wise, presiding officer. “This is the first time ever that the 166TH Regiment graduates WOCS candidates within the state of Pennsylvania. Rest assured that the Regiment produces only the best warrant officers who are ready to lead no matter the situation they are presented.”



This change in program is the result of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard being given authorization to instruct the second phase of WOCS by the Warrant Officer Career College, which serves as the executive agent for all warrant officer training and education in the U.S. Army.



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jeremy Warner, 166th Regiment WOCS Commander, explained how important it is that candidates’ families can be more heavily involved during graduation ceremonies moving forward.



“The transition from noncomissioned officer to warrant officer is extremely significant in a Soldier’s career,” Warner explained. “Now that graduation occurs here at Fort Indiantown Gap, which is closer to home for many Soldiers, more families can be present at graduation to pin their Soldiers with their new rank. Our WOCS staff know how important that is to the candidates and their families.”



That sentiment certainly held true during the graduation ceremony. Graduates stood proudly before ceremony attendees, joined by their loved ones who pinned warrant officer ranks onto their respective Soldier’s uniform for the first time.



Warrant Officer 1 Victoria McCallum, one of the 18 WOCS graduates, shared what the in-state graduation meant to her.



“I grew up in Philadelphia where most of my family is, enlisted at the age of 17 in Pittsburg, have belonged to several units across the state, and have spent the better part of my career at Fort Indiantown Gap. Being able to have my friends, family and military acquaintances from throughout the state be present for this milestone in my career meant a great deal to me.”



As McCallum and her fellow WOCS graduates begin a new chapter in their military careers, the words of Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret.) Darryl Hamm, Pennsylvania’s first Command Chief Warrant Officer and guest speaker at their graduation, resound in their minds.



“Your lives will change forever as the responsibility now bestowed upon you is great, and the best is yet to come. Go forth and lead!”

