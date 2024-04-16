USAMMDA teammates join Step Challenge to support Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

U.S. Army Maj. Felicia Williams and Maj. Stephen Krauss are the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program victim advocates for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Md. Williams is a nurse consultant with USAMMDA’s Medical Field Systems Project Management Office and Krauss is a project manager with the Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health PMO. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)
