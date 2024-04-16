Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMDA teammates join Step Challenge to support Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 2 of 8]

    USAMMDA teammates join Step Challenge to support Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce and Master Sgt. Hunter Black, both with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, join participants of the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Step Challenge, Fort Detrick, Md., April 18, 2024. Nuce is the commander and Black is the senior enlisted advisor for USAMMDA, which leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    This work, USAMMDA teammates join Step Challenge to support Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 8 of 8], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    health care
    U.S. Army
    modernization
    innovation
    Joint-Force
    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity

