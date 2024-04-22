USAMMDA teammates join Step Challenge to support Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce and Master Sgt. Hunter Black, both with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, join participants of the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Step Challenge, Fort Detrick, Md., April 18, 2024. Nuce is the commander and Black is the senior enlisted advisor for USAMMDA, which leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

