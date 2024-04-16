Capt. Cameron Crowe, commander of the 781st Transportation Company coordinates an Alabama National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk flyover kicking off the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Speedway on Apr. 20, 2024. (Alabama National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William frye).
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2024 10:50
|Photo ID:
|8352955
|VIRIN:
|240420-A-OK577-5565
|Resolution:
|4959x3363
|Size:
|8.25 MB
|Location:
|TALLADEGA, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama National Guard Blackhawks Shake And Bake The Ag-Pro 300 [Image 5 of 5], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
