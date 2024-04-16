Three Alabama National Guard Alpha and Bravo company, 131st Aviation Battalion, UH-60 Blackhawks fly over the Talladega Speedway kicking off the Ag-Pro 300 at in Talladega, Ala. on Apr. 20, 2024. (Alabama National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William frye).
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2024 10:50
|Photo ID:
|8352952
|VIRIN:
|240420-A-OK577-3133
|Resolution:
|4779x3219
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|TALLADEGA, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama National Guard Blackhawks Shake And Bake The Ag-Pro 300 [Image 5 of 5], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
