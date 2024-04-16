Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 10:50 Photo ID: 8352951 VIRIN: 240420-A-OK577-4568 Resolution: 3648x5126 Size: 8.74 MB Location: TALLADEGA, AL, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Alabama National Guard Blackhawks Shake And Bake The Ag-Pro 300 [Image 5 of 5], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.