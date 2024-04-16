Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama National Guard Blackhawks Shake And Bake The Ag-Pro 300

    TALLADEGA, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Cameron Crowe, commander of the 781st Transportation Company coordinates an Alabama National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk flyover kicking off the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Speedway on Apr. 20, 2024. (Alabama National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William frye).

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 10:50
    Photo ID: 8352951
    VIRIN: 240420-A-OK577-4568
    Resolution: 3648x5126
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: TALLADEGA, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Alabama National Guard Blackhawks Shake And Bake The Ag-Pro 300 [Image 5 of 5], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Talladega Speedway
    Alabama National Guard
    131st Aviation Battalion

